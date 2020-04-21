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Not Medical Advice 004 - Dr. Melissa Sell and Germanic New Medicine
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21 views • April 21, 2020
Today I have the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Melissa Sell, DC, a chiropractor practicing in California. We discuss Germanic New Medicine, Germ Theory, Koch's Postulates, COVID19 situations, RT-PCR viral testing, iatrogenic damage and death from various tests, medicines and treatments, trading one illness for another, and the things that help to restore health. You can find her channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJUSzTIJ8pXrSfvRvYCz_jg
To contact and work with Dr. Sell, check out her site and set up an appointment: https://www.drmelissasell.com/
NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - medical stories that showcase effective medical options you haven't heard of or never seriously considered.
Disclaimer: Just like the title of this show, this video and podcast is not intended to be used as medical advice, and there is no claim that anything I mention can be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or injury. YOU are responsible for what happens if you use information in this show to treat any medical condition, and I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for ANYTHING you choose to do.
If you have a medical condition, you CAN find an effective professional to help you. Wishing you powerful health.
To contact and work with Dr. Sell, check out her site and set up an appointment: https://www.drmelissasell.com/
NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - medical stories that showcase effective medical options you haven't heard of or never seriously considered.
Disclaimer: Just like the title of this show, this video and podcast is not intended to be used as medical advice, and there is no claim that anything I mention can be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or injury. YOU are responsible for what happens if you use information in this show to treat any medical condition, and I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for ANYTHING you choose to do.
If you have a medical condition, you CAN find an effective professional to help you. Wishing you powerful health.
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