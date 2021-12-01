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Floating Kratky with 6 plants
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187 views • December 01, 2021
Using closed cell foam I make floats for Kratky.
This is a better system than having a fixed top, which is hard to monitor.
I have done that in the past. The water inside a tote is very heavy and it's hard to keep the top on.
This is a better system than having a fixed top, which is hard to monitor.
I have done that in the past. The water inside a tote is very heavy and it's hard to keep the top on.
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