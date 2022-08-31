The Book of Genesis, Chapters 46-50, KJV, Israel in Egypt, Jacob Blesses His Sons

Genesis, chapters 46-50. So we conclude the reading of the book of Genesis, wherein we see bits of satan's efforts to destroy Christ's seedline, God having to destroy the earth and humankind with a flood, except for the faithful Noah and his sons, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah by God for their wickedness, God's blessings of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the origins of the nation of Israel being moved into Egypt due to famine and Jacob's blessing of his twelve sons-the patriarchs of Israel. Tomorrow we will resume reading end times prophesy in the book of Daniel. Thank you for watching, and God bless you. Sorry this posted so late. brighteon took so long to "approve" it the first time that I uploaded it, I just deleted it and started over. Trust me, that happens quite a bit with these Scriptures videos.730p