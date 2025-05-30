BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Sutherland: Eugenics & Population Control in 1920s Britain & Today
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
Mark Sutherland discusses the historical context and ongoing relevance of eugenics and population control, as explored in his book "Exterminating Poverty". Sutherland details his grandfather, Dr. Halliday Sutherland's, true motivations for opposing "Britain's Margaret Sanger" Marie Stopes, arguing that it was not due to his Catholicism but his stand against Stopes' eugenics and Neo-Malthusianism. The conversation also explores how eugenics has been rebranded and persists today.


Websites

Exterminating Poverty https://exterminatingpovertybook.com

Halliday Sutherland https://hallidaysutherland.com

Substack https://markhallidaysutherland.substack.com


About Mark Sutherland

Mark Sutherland is a facilitator and executive coach who lives with his wife and son in Sydney. A graduate of the Australian Graduate School of Management, he has worked in banking, financial services and investment in Britain and Australia. Mark was born in Singapore and spent his childhood in Brunei, HongKong, Malaysia, the Philippine Islands and Yorkshire. He served in One Squadron Honourable Artillery Company in the 1980s. Mark’s articles have been published in the Catholic World Report, One Peter Five, and Mercatornet websites. He curates and writes articles for hallidaysutherland.com a website celebrating the life and work of Dr Halliday Sutherland. Exterminating Poverty is his first book.


Keywords
britaineliteseugenicspopulation controldarwinbirth controlmalthus
