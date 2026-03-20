SDA Ben Carson Will Help Donald Trump & Be Promoted In Trump’s Cabinet. History Always Repeats

Bible Prophecy makes it clear that Seventh Day Adventist Ben Carson will soon help Trump in a major way and be promoted in Trump's cabinet. Many have not realized that Ben Carson is the modern day Mordecai to King Ahaseurus. At a time where a law (Sunday Law) is passed against God's people that honor the true Sabbath which is Saturday, the seventh day of the week. Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., Sworn in as National Nutrition Advisor at U.S. Department of Agriculture. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced that Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., was sworn in as the National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Ben Carson Doesn't Believe in Hell, Says God 'Flung Open' Doors to His 2016 Campaign. "I don't believe there is a physical place where people go and are tormented," Ben Carson said when asked if he believes in hell. Ben Carson‘s faith has played a crucial – albeit controversial – role in his presidential campaign thus far. Now the GOP hopeful is opening up about the nuances of his Seventh-day Adventist belief system – and some of them may surprise you.





Ben Carson Is VP When Trump Is Assassinated https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm22NDHcNiDhzv9jJShQEr9S&si=4Cxvm0ioHlWC37db





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“There is no one more qualified than Dr. Carson to advise on policies that improve Americans’ everyday quality of life, from nutrition to healthcare quality to ensuring families have access to safe and stable housing,” said Secretary Rollins. “With six in ten Americans living with at least one chronic disease, and rural communities facing unique challenges with respect to adequate housing, Dr. Carson’s insight and experience is critical. Dr. Carson will be crucial to implementing the rural health investment provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill and advise on America First polices related to nutrition, health, and housing. As the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the first Trump Administration, Dr. Carson worked to expand opportunity and strengthen communities, and we are honored to welcome him to the second Trump Administration to help lead our efforts here at USDA to Make America Healthy Again and ensure rural America continues to prosper.”





“Today, too many Americans are suffering from the effects of poor nutrition. Through common-sense policymaking, we have an opportunity to give our most vulnerable families the tools they need to flourish,” said Dr. Ben Carson. “I am honored to work with Secretary Rollins on these important initiatives to help fulfill President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America.”





As National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing, Dr. Carson will advise both President Trump and Secretary Rollins on policies related to nutrition, rural healthcare quality, and housing accessibility. He will serve as the Department’s chief voice on these matters, join Secretary Rollins for her work on the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, and partner closely with leadership in USDA’s Rural Development Mission Area.





Dr. Carson is the Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute. He most recently served as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.





For nearly 30 years, Dr. Carson served as Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a position he assumed at just 33 years old, becoming the youngest major division director in the hospital’s history. In 1987, he successfully performed the first separation of craniopagus twins conjoined at the back of the head. He also performed the first fully successful separation of type-2 vertical craniopagus twins in 1997 in South Africa.





Dr. Carson has received dozens of honors and awards in recognition of his achievements, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.





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