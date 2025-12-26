This blue-eyed soul and gospel track opens with a churchy organ and a vintage guitar riff, setting a wide, resonant space, The arrangement stays minimal, with subtle bass and brushed drums entering on the verses, Roomy reverb, restrained backing vocals, and tasteful organ fills frame the expressive lead





(Intro: A warm, swirling Hammond B3 organ swells, joined by a clean, tremolo-soaked electric guitar playing a slow, bluesy lick. The room sound is thick and echoing.) Verse 1 (The drums enter with a soft, papery snare hit. The bass is deep but melodic, playing only when necessary.) The floorboards creak like a Sunday pew In this empty house I built for you The dust is dancing in a shaft of light And the silence is heavy as a winter night I’m just a man, reaching for the hem Of a garment I’ll never touch again. Chorus (The organ rises in volume; backing vocals enter with a soft, hummed "Ooh") Oh, let the river wash the red from the clay I’m just trying to find a reason to stay I’ve got a heart like a hollowed-out bell Ringing out a story I’m too tired to tell Sweet mercy, won’t you come on home? Leaving me here... in the wide unknown. Verse 2 (Brushed drums keep a steady, swaying pulse. A tasteful guitar fill echoes the lead vocal.) I remember the way the choir used to sing About the weight of the gold and the silver ring But my pockets are light and my spirit is thin I’m knocking at the door, but I can’t get in I’m just a soul, drifting on the tide With nowhere left for a man to hide. Bridge (The arrangement strips back to just the organ and a steady kick drum.) They say the truth is gonna set you free But the truth is a chain hanging over me (Backing vocals: Hanging over me) I’m shouting at the rafters, I’m kneeling on the floor I don’t want to be lonesome anymore. Guitar Solo (A short, soulful melody on the guitar—lots of space between the notes, letting the reverb tail off into the "room.") Outro (The organ fills become more intricate, gospel-style. The lead vocal gets grittier.) Yeah, the wide unknown... (Backing vocals: Mercy, mercy) Just a little bit of grace for the road Keep the light on, I’m coming home (The drums fade out, leaving only the dying hum of the organ and a final, ringing guitar chord.)