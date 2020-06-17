© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Α. Καραγεώργος - Το μεγάλο κεφάλαιο είναι πίσω από τα επεισόδια στις ΗΠΑ
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • June 17, 2020
Ο Άγγελος Καραγεώργος με παρουσιάζει τα στοιχεία που δείχνουν πως τα επεισόδιο στις ΗΠΑ είναι ενορχηστρωμένα και χρηματοδοτούνται από το μεγάλο κεφάλαιο με πακτωλό χρημάτων για να υπηρετήσουν σχέδια καταστρωμένα εδώ και 30 χρόνια τουλάχιστον
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.