© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (16July20 Full Show)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • July 16, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:18 The real pandemic is FEAR and the madness of crowds
— 00:35:36 Fauci didn’t lie? He touted HCQ in 2005
— 00:46:01 Trump embraces Fauci the Fraud (“we’re on the same team”) and criticizes Peter Navarro for exposing Fauci. Now you know which team Trump is on
— 00:56:58 Media tries to spin the lies about Florida cases
— 01:00:06 Boris Yeltsin’s American grocery store visit in 1989 brought down the Berlin Wall. Why isn’t YOUR grocery store visit bringing down our Soviet-style marxist mandates?
— 01:05:22 Americans obsess with next govt handout
— 01:13:13 Walmart pushes mask mandates to the 65% of their stores where the is NO govt mandate
— 01:23:26 The Twitter hack and how it’s being used by dark intel agencies
— 01:42:29 Kanye, Biden, Parscale, Lincoln Project — Circus 2020
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:18 The real pandemic is FEAR and the madness of crowds
— 00:35:36 Fauci didn’t lie? He touted HCQ in 2005
— 00:46:01 Trump embraces Fauci the Fraud (“we’re on the same team”) and criticizes Peter Navarro for exposing Fauci. Now you know which team Trump is on
— 00:56:58 Media tries to spin the lies about Florida cases
— 01:00:06 Boris Yeltsin’s American grocery store visit in 1989 brought down the Berlin Wall. Why isn’t YOUR grocery store visit bringing down our Soviet-style marxist mandates?
— 01:05:22 Americans obsess with next govt handout
— 01:13:13 Walmart pushes mask mandates to the 65% of their stores where the is NO govt mandate
— 01:23:26 The Twitter hack and how it’s being used by dark intel agencies
— 01:42:29 Kanye, Biden, Parscale, Lincoln Project — Circus 2020
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.