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Dr. Bryan Ardis Talks About Vaccines And Health Problems That Are Coming Soon For Children
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1648 views • September 02, 2021
Doctor Bryan Ardis talks about the Covid vaccine issues and how the vaccine components is being changed, usually making it worse and more harmful. He gives a warning about young children to start showing polio like symptoms later this year.
Watch for an important video to be uploaded on this channel soon after this video. It will feature Dr. Bryan Ardis being interviewed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his legal team. It is an eye opening interview so look for that video here soon.
Watch for an important video to be uploaded on this channel soon after this video. It will feature Dr. Bryan Ardis being interviewed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his legal team. It is an eye opening interview so look for that video here soon.
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