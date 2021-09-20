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Exclusive - Secret Service Warns Biden Has Lost His Mind, Regularly Soils Himself
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802 views • September 20, 2021
Not only is Biden incompetent, he is also incontinent. Alex Jones shares damning new intel on Biden and his worsening dementia.
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