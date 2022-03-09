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90% Vaccine Toxic - the batches
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456 views • March 09, 2022
The tidal wave is coming. The 40% rise in life insurance claims prove they know what they are doing. Just as there must be an all cause morbidity before and all cause mortality, there must be a great experiment before a great reset. The groundwork and the setup must be staged before the Emperor willingly drinks the poison. The poison in this case are the batches. 5% of the batches contain a fast acting poison which could be easily hidden and dismissed by the mainstream media is rare. 5% of the batches were the control group and 90% of the batches contain a slow acting, DNA changing components that will eat away at what keeps you alive. I give a real world example in this presentation.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup
https://www.howbadismybatch.com/
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup
https://www.howbadismybatch.com/
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