The Globalists' Con

The $60B For Ukraine Has Become Symbolic
* The Munich Security Conference is the arms industry’s Davos i.e. a bazaar of arms dealers.
* NATO is a protectorate, not an alliance.
* They won’t defend themselves b/c we do it for them — and underwrite it with our $.
* ‘Elites’ welcome the invasions of illegals in Europe and America.
* Once you grasp the importance of macro-economics, capital markets and central banks, you realize how you’ve been played.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3399: Fighting The Forces Of Evil While Standing For Rule Of Law (17 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dzphi-episode-3399-fighting-the-forces-of-evil-while-standing-for-rule-of-law.html
