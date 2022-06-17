Major Dutch Pedophile Network Leader Arrested in Mexico City! [07.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!



Dutch Pedophile, 27, who set up party that tried to legalize adults having sex with 12-year-olds is arrested in Mexico after being 'found with a gun, cocaine and child porn. Nelson Maatman was apprehended near a train station in Mexico City on Sunday.The 27-year-old fled the Netherlands in February; he was facing child pornography charges stemming from a February 2020 search of his home. Maatman founded Party for Neighborly Love, Freedom and Diversity which supported adult sex with children, starting at the age of 12.

Read more here:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10893199/Fugitive-Dutch-child-predator-arrested-Mexico-City.html

--

And Many Danish 'freedom Fighters' support the satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda - Documented!

And they don't even hide, no they write and talk proudly about it in public.

And really many people as politicians, public opinion makers and 'independent' media are also sick sexually derailed, it is in MSM almost daily. You want proof ? Here's some and I have many more...

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Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/





The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/





Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/





Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-17

Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16

Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]

Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]

https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/

Part 17 Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 17

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i6LuSenS8aVn/





And I have much more documentation.





Sources:

News-mail from Operation Underground Railroad <[email protected]>

https://ourrescue.org/





Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Sick Danish 'welfare' system [Satanic Facism].

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[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157

YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/

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