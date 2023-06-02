Welcome To Proverbs Club.Proverbs Of Solomon And The Wise.
Proverbs 1:6 (NIV).
6) for understanding proverbs and parables,
the sayings and riddles of the wise.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The book of Proverbs is written
for understanding the precepts
of traveling the Narrow Path.
