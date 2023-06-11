Create New Account
What On Earth Happened? - Part 08 - The Looking Glass
Everything we were taught about the Earth, History, Science, Space, Energy and our Civilization was a lie. This mind blowing documentary by AEWAR will shift your view of the world and universe monumentally.


Keywords
sciencevolcanoenergyspacetruthearthflat earthcarbontechdesignforbidden knowledgeminingcrystalsancient historyhidden technologysiliconhexagoncivilzationwhatonearth

