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HOSPITALS FULL With Vax Injuries! - Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT! - Doctors Are BEING SILENCED!
World Alternative Media
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5158 views • October 17, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Ontario, Canada of a doctor turned whistleblower who has been speaking out about her experiences over the past year and a half.
Dr. Rochagné Kilian, an ER doctor out of Owen Sound Ontario says while the media was claiming hospitals were full with covid patients last year, there was nearly no one entering the hospital at all. However, that changed when the vaccine came around and mandates forced millions to get the jab or lose their job. She says the emergency room began filling up with vaxxed patients. Many of the patients had serious heart problems.
She had asked administrators like Gary Sims, the President and CEO of Grey Bruce Health Services Hospital where he got the info that hospitals were filled with unjabbed patients. He couldn't provide her with an answer. She saw quite the opposite. She was then fired for not having a vax herself.
Now she is speaking out against this obvious tyranny.
Doctors across the board are being silenced for trying to speak out against vaccine injuries. While the hospitals are allegedly full with unjabbed, simultaneously doctors and nurses are being fired left and right for not being jabbed, based on the false premise that unjabbed people risk jabbed people which has never been even suggested anywhere in scientific studies or literature.
Children are dying. Studies are finding children aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely on average to get a heart condition from the jab than be hospitalized with covid which itself has never been isolated from a single human being ever.
In Taiwan, as we reported recently, there are more official deaths from the jab than from covid overall. That's with fake propped up covid numbers and extremely undercounted vaccine deaths.
In this video, we break down the stories that are hitting us from left and right. This is very serious, yet the mandates continue. It's not about health, it's obviously about control.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracycanadawhistleblowerdoctorsmandatevoluntaryismjabcoronaviruscovid19covidgreen passwam
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