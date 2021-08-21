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Burning The West
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63 views • August 21, 2021
Extreme fire conditions, plus there are so many fires resources are not available to fight most of them. This is a fire season like no other.
Worse, where there is fire there is smoke (turning that phrase on its head). Elsewhere on my channel, you can see my video on turning a box fan into an air cleaner. If we can't beat the fires we can at least clear the air.
There is much more to it than casual observation will reveal.
Worse, where there is fire there is smoke (turning that phrase on its head). Elsewhere on my channel, you can see my video on turning a box fan into an air cleaner. If we can't beat the fires we can at least clear the air.
There is much more to it than casual observation will reveal.
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