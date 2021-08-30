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911 The moment the world changed 20 years on Under Investigation
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187 views • August 30, 2021
Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | 9/11 - 20 Years On
It was the day that shook the world – September 11, 2001, now forever known as 9/11. Twenty years on, Under Investigation returns to the very moment the world changed to investigate what went wrong and reveal what experts fear is yet to come.
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
LIKE 60 Minutes Australia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/60Minutes9
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/60Mins
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For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
#60MinutesAustralia
It was the day that shook the world – September 11, 2001, now forever known as 9/11. Twenty years on, Under Investigation returns to the very moment the world changed to investigate what went wrong and reveal what experts fear is yet to come.
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
LIKE 60 Minutes Australia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/60Minutes9
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/60Mins
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/60minutes9
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
#60MinutesAustralia
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