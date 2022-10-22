Staged war...

Remember during `covid` how the politicans, the media, the doctors and the police and all the powers that be, worked in lockstep to give us relentless propaganda about `covid`, every government was part of the scheme, From Russia to North Korea, to Iran , to Israel, to Chile all of them read from the same script. It was perfect choreography, all of them read their scripts perfectly, bringing the whole world to its knees. The same operation is now in force, but this time `covid` is replaced with `Russia` and its brutal `war`. It`s choreographed in the same way, Zelensky has his `role` and Putin has his part to play. Remember the people running the world now don`t care how many people they maim, destroy and kill, through their `injections` they`ve killed hundreds of thousands, so with the `war` they`re prepared to kill many more. They will keep this so called `war` going until they`ve crashed all economies , and if they have to, they`ll escalate to all out war. The plan is to digitize the entire world, in Russia they are moving quickly with the digital ID, in China and India it`s moving at great speed. It`s a worldwide plan, the exact same way they operated during `covid`, they operate now. Anybody who speaks out is censored and blocked, it`s a return to the Inquisition, but this Inquisition is worldwide at the exact same time. The Bible warned us in Revelation 13:16-17 that this would happen. Our only hope is inviting Jesus into our hearts and say No to the coming tyranny.

