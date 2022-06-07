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Russian sappers demine Azovstal in Mariupol
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40 views • June 07, 2022
RT.
Russian forces deploy sappers unit in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to make the area safe again
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17ap5e-russian-sappers-demine-azovstal-in-mariupol.html
Russian forces deploy sappers unit in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to make the area safe again
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17ap5e-russian-sappers-demine-azovstal-in-mariupol.html
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