Former UK defense minister: Send NATO troops to Ukraine to fight Russians

A former UK defense minister has proposed sending NATO troops into Ukraine to fight the Russians. Boris Johnson wants Great Britain to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Benjamin Netanyahu may send Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine too. As Western leaders line up to promise more military aid to Ukraine, Russian diplomats told the United Nations that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine increases the likelihood of a nuclear war.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/1/23.





