Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - State Sponsored Cannibalism (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.15.16)

The show's title is 'State Sponsored Cannibalism; Are You on the Menu'

Dr Daniels exposes the modern day practice of killing some humans and selling these parts to other humans. This lucrative industry sells one serving of human parts for $10,000. Tune in and find out if you are dining on human parts.

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