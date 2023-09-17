③パンデミック2.0開始 / カナダ

カナダ：マスク義務化
トルドー政権の公衆衛生最高責任者テリーザ・タム氏は「人々が必要に応じてマスクを使用できる習慣を身につけてくれることを願っている…今こそマスクを準備する時期だと思う」と語った。- カナダも偽パンデミックの段階へ。
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1701680968829202669
