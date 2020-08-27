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Proof the Roman Empire never converted to Christianity
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51 views • August 27, 2020
This 47-minute message shares evidence proving the Roman Empire never converted to Christianity, except in name only as a necessary tactic to take control of the growing Christian influence within their empire. Their fraudulent claim has continued to this day, deceiving the whole world while attracting 1.3 billion followers of the spirit of antichrist operating through the Pope of Rome.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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