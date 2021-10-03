COVID-19 HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS HAVE TURNED HOSPITALS INTO KILLING FIELDS

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REQUIRED VIEWING! This is an incredible short presentation by Dr. Bryan Ardis at a "Reawaken America" conference in which he lays out the chain of evidence showing that the Covid protocols handed down from the NIH and CDC were intentionally chosen to KILL patients -- thus inflating the Covid death figures!