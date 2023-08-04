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Bring Trump Back - De-certify 2020 - Back Dollar With Our Own Oil
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
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7 views • August 04, 2023

Want to know how to fix the USA? Or you all want communism?! You decide. But where has communism actually accomplished what it claims? Equality for all? Joke! Equal slaves is what communism is.

Access my site: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Access my podcast direct download page: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Get my book on audio and learn GOD'S REAL AGENDA. The one that will actually be fulfilled: https://bornagainaskings.com

Also get the physical copy on Amazon here: https://a.co/d/dxdqZAY

"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3

And ya demons. I have the blessing of Abraham fyi! I know, it sucks to be you right now. But Jesus is Lord over the nations and your time of torment now. I command you all into the lake of fire in the name of King Jesus.

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trumpfoodcommunismenergychinaoildollardecertify 2020de-certify
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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