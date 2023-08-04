Bring Trump Back - De-certify 2020 - Back Dollar With Our Own Oil

Want to know how to fix the USA? Or you all want communism?! You decide. But where has communism actually accomplished what it claims? Equality for all? Joke! Equal slaves is what communism is.
"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3
And ya demons. I have the blessing of Abraham fyi! I know, it sucks to be you right now. But Jesus is Lord over the nations and your time of torment now. I command you all into the lake of fire in the name of King Jesus.
