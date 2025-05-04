BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli PM's International Affairs Adviser Caroline Glick addresses JNS International Policy Summit
Watch Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's International Affairs Adviser Caroline Glick's address at the JNS International Policy Summit. This landmark convention convened the most influential leaders and decision-makers to address the critical issues shaping Israel’s future and its role in the global arena. Caroline B. Glick is an Israeli-American journalist and author who was appointed as International Affairs Adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early 2025. She is a senior contributing editor at the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and has been a prominent voice on Israeli security and foreign policy issues.

carolineglickjnssummitisraelfuture
