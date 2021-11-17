Animal Farm Animation by George Orwell

A successful farmyard revolution by the resident animals vs. the farmer goes horribly wrong as the victors create a new tyranny among themselves.

This is a cartoon adaptation of George Orwell's parable of the founding of the USSR and the reign of Stalin. The animals are tired of being under the cruel hand of Farmer Jones (Czar Nicholas II), so Old Major (Karl Marx), a pig, leads a meeting declaring that man is their enemy. But when Major dies, the animals lead a successful revolt against Farmer Jones, and the animals rename Manor Farm "Animal Farm" and have their own laws. Snowball (Leon Trotsky) becomes the first president, but Napoleon (Joseph Stalin) oust him, and Napoleon and his accomplice, Squealer (propagandist) break countless rules, uses propaganda to warp the animals' minds, and even sides with the humans! And the rules change, showing that all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.