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Convict The Guilty - Proverbs 24:23-25 (NIV)
23 These also are sayings of the wise:
To show partiality in judging is not good:
24 Whoever says to the guilty, “You are innocent,”
will be cursed by peoples and denounced by nations.
25 But it will go well with those who convict the guilty,
and rich blessing will come on them.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Justice must be blind.
Convicting the guilty is paramount for insuring justice.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3fwzdy4z
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