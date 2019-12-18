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Ezra Levant Blown Away by How Leftists Treat Infowars Reporter Savanah Hernandez
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90 views • December 18, 2019
Ezra Levant, the founder of Rebel News, joins Alex Jones and Savanah Hernandez live in studio to break down the legal point of view of a video where a leftist with Trump Derangement Syndrome attacks a reporter for exercising her 1st amendment rights and asking questions.
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