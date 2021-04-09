EMERGENCY BROADCAST - Vladislav Sobolev, Founder of We Are All Essential

"It is important to plant that seed of doubt."



It was one of the thoughts that Vladislav Sobolev, Founder of Hugs over Masks stated that stuck with me after our interview. Just over a week ago, Vlad was a guest on Accidental Intentions hosted by Kerry Lee Crawford. We found out that he was flying into town, so we invited him to be our special guest at the Awakening World Truth Summit Emergency Broadcast.



In this eye-opening discussion, Vlad shares his thoughts on what he has been experiencing during the pandemic and the alarming similarities to his childhood growing up in the Soviet Union.



As the founder of Hugs over Masks, he has helped to build a community of concerned independent and non-partisan individuals, families, and businesses that are working together in pursuit of restoring Canadian civil liberties, democracy, and way of life. His focus is providing our children with a healthy environment to grow up in, promoting education with critical thinking and a leadership platform from which to flourish.



Throughout our discussion with Vlad, he utilizes several metaphors and anecdotes which bring clarity to what we are dealing with and might be helpful for individuals having difficulties conceptualizing the impact of this pandemic.