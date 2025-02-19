BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Missed It By That Much Episode #17



What’s crackin’, fam? This time we are going behind the scenes at the Democratic National Convention. They never thought they would lose! We've got an insider telling us what goes on at Hollywood parties. Have you ever heard of "gold juice?" Taryn Manning will explain. And we'll look into the history of the Khazars. The AI revolution is here, but what does it really mean for us? And we have actual proof of the Mandela Effect! We're in for a ride with this one, so let's get it!



Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt



Alex Jones Used To Be A Truther - What Happened?https://x.com/NightwatchN8/status/1887376627870671194



Trump - Dilley Meme Team - Who's Crying Nowhttps://x.com/WarlordDilley/status/1857982137028239850



We went to the 2024 DNC in Chicago interviewing on the floor and covering the protests outside.


https://x.com/Nocapongod_/status/1827104969377640817



Benjamin Fulford Update Today Feb 7, 2025 - Benjamin Fulfordhttps://rumble.com/v6i909j-benjamin-fulford-update-today-feb-7-2025-benjamin-fulford.html?e9s=src_v1_pr

trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskkatt williams
