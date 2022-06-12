Drink Along w # beerandgear 36 Shiner Sea Salt And Lime 2.75/5

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Not up to expectations. I've sampled more than a few from Spoetzl but this one is a big miss.
Running 4.0 ABV 20 IBUs and the by my eye SRM of a 4.
This is one that I'd pass on.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one w Sancho and I.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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