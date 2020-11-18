© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Watson - A full review of the Leo Frank Case - March 1915
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • November 18, 2020
Read by John de Nugent.
Major article (36,000 words) by crusading publisher and experienced trial lawyer Thomas Watson (later a US senator from Georgia) confirming the guilt of Leo Frank (a New York City Jew, president of B'nai B'rith of Atlanta, and manager at an Atlanta pencil factory) in the rape and murder of his 13-year-old employee, Mary Phagan. Leo Frank had been found guilty by an Atlanta jury and sentenced to death in August 1913, but was still appealing his sentence when this March 1915 article came out, and a massive nationwide media campaign was accusing Georgians of "antisemitism."
-----------------
For more :
https://www.leofrank.org
https://theamericanmercury.org
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jIk8DWj0jUdZ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leofrankcase
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=1538
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=2413
-----------------
Aldebaran Video - http://aldebaranvideo.tv
Controversial, censored and forbidden video archives
Major article (36,000 words) by crusading publisher and experienced trial lawyer Thomas Watson (later a US senator from Georgia) confirming the guilt of Leo Frank (a New York City Jew, president of B'nai B'rith of Atlanta, and manager at an Atlanta pencil factory) in the rape and murder of his 13-year-old employee, Mary Phagan. Leo Frank had been found guilty by an Atlanta jury and sentenced to death in August 1913, but was still appealing his sentence when this March 1915 article came out, and a massive nationwide media campaign was accusing Georgians of "antisemitism."
-----------------
For more :
https://www.leofrank.org
https://theamericanmercury.org
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jIk8DWj0jUdZ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leofrankcase
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=1538
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=2413
-----------------
Aldebaran Video - http://aldebaranvideo.tv
Controversial, censored and forbidden video archives
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.