2022 Honoring our Fallen Soldiers-Rest Easy Men

We were given the honor of filming the Friends of Central Texas Veteran Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony.
1700 graves were adorned with wreaths, with so many volunteers on Thanksgiving weekend that it was less than 1 hour to complete the field of stone.
