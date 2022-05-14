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Pfizer New FOIA Reports From Team Enigma Part 1
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640 views • May 14, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by team Engima's Dr. Latypova to discuss the FOIA reports and how they effect YOU.
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Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n9d5-pfizer-new-foia-reports-from-team-enigma-part-1.html
Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by team Engima's Dr. Latypova to discuss the FOIA reports and how they effect YOU.
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n9d5-pfizer-new-foia-reports-from-team-enigma-part-1.html
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