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69) The Truth About the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP)
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105 views • November 25, 2020
"The Truth About the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP)" | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 23/01/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhB4Ado4ScY
Listen to the full interview in:
Claire Edwards: What is the real 5G Agenda and why the frantic hurry to deploy it? | Interviewed by Tim Lynch | jan 23, 2020
https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/claire-edwards-what-is-the-real-5g-agenda-and-why-the-frantic-hurry-to-deploy-it
Listen to the full interview in:
Claire Edwards: What is the real 5G Agenda and why the frantic hurry to deploy it? | Interviewed by Tim Lynch | jan 23, 2020
https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/claire-edwards-what-is-the-real-5g-agenda-and-why-the-frantic-hurry-to-deploy-it
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