RV Travel Across Eastern Montana - A visit to Miles City and an original Woolworths Lunch Counter

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https://rvacrossamerica.net/easternmontana
I found an actual functioning original Woolworth's Lunch Counter - and I had to go to Miles City, Montana to experience it! (Good breakfast too!)
Miles City - an "outpost" in the middle of nowhere USA - the far western (and northern) region of the Great Plains. My last real stop on the way to Rapid City (and renewal of my drivers license.)
I also discovered Spotted Eagle Natural Area - and a nice small lake for paddling and fishing.
Get the REST of the story here...
https://rvacrossamerica.net/easternmontana
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