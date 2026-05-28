RV Travel Across Eastern Montana - A visit to Miles City and an original Woolworths Lunch Counter

https://rvacrossamerica.net/easternmontana

I found an actual functioning original Woolworth's Lunch Counter - and I had to go to Miles City, Montana to experience it! (Good breakfast too!)

Miles City - an "outpost" in the middle of nowhere USA - the far western (and northern) region of the Great Plains. My last real stop on the way to Rapid City (and renewal of my drivers license.)





I also discovered Spotted Eagle Natural Area - and a nice small lake for paddling and fishing.





Get the REST of the story here...





https://rvacrossamerica.net/easternmontana





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