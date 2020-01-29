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Pelosi Jr. Creates Major Issue As Impeachment Heats Up, China Covers Up Coronavirus Truth - War Room Full Show
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22 views • January 29, 2020
Owen's out sick, almost like spending 26 hours in a fetid DC prison cell is bad for your health! Tom Pappert recaps his first televised appearance after being released, then dives into Chinese propaganda surrounding the Coronavirus. Patrick Howley joins to discuss a massive scandal rocking the Pelosi family, the real Russian Collusion! Then, Savanah joins to discuss the Democrat presidential race. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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