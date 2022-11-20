Create New Account
Blue/Gold Color Scheme: #DesignerVision #GoldenEra #Solutions
Noticed all the blue and gold, or yellow, architectural lighting that has increasingly adorned our Cityscapes? Those blue and indigo, violet, and ultra-violet #UV #GITD #LED streetlights, infra-red motion detector night-sight cams and stuff light that? And there's this color scheme all over the #MSM. Why. Well, this ain't all of it, this video is enough to process for now. There's more about #DesignerVision in other videos on my channel. Here's a link to a relevant one: "Rainbow Prison": https://rumble.com/vt7jcw-rainbow-prison.html

