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Zelensky is one of the main obstacles to achieving peace – Italian journalist
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40 views • April 22, 2022
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Angelo D’Orsi, an Italian historian and journalist, says that the Ukrainian president is ‘a very dangerous character’ and is an obstacle to achieving peace between Moscow and Kiev. D’Orsi also claims that the real object of the conflict is the EU, with Washington wanting to sever ties between Russia and Europe.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11k7nx-zelensky-is-one-of-the-main-obstacles-to-achieving-peace-italian-journalist.html
Angelo D’Orsi, an Italian historian and journalist, says that the Ukrainian president is ‘a very dangerous character’ and is an obstacle to achieving peace between Moscow and Kiev. D’Orsi also claims that the real object of the conflict is the EU, with Washington wanting to sever ties between Russia and Europe.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11k7nx-zelensky-is-one-of-the-main-obstacles-to-achieving-peace-italian-journalist.html
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