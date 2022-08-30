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https://gnews.org/post/p1f6535ec
08/25/2022 Naomi Wolf: Legacy media is choosing to turn a blind eye to Pfizer Cover-up, which is a journalistic crime. My team poured through the documents and revealed that the government, Big Pharma, and the media have been lying to people and harming people. It is like the Pentagon Papers of our generation