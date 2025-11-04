BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Inside the Expanded Gitmo: The Military's Operating Base for Tribunals
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
91 followers
0
127 views • 1 day ago

Guantanamo Bay is more active than ever. In this segment, we get an on-the-ground description of the facility's two sides: the main support base and the high-security detention area, including the media center built for future transparency.


With confirmation that executive orders are active and the military is already operating under them, Gitmo's expansion is a clear indicator of the scale of the ongoing operations. Learn why this location is central to the plan and what its continued construction means for the future.


