Anunnaki Project - Prime Source Misdirection - Draconians The systematic levels of understanding are required adjusting as the levels of structure are about to change. As this is a consolidated effort to force enlightenment and advancement of a species our hope is to rescue this world from the XAXA as the stated consciousness of destruction and degeneration of a species is underway and affects all the time lines we are securing. The threat from the earth is great as it is not the simple minded earthlings in their materialistic 3d world of pleasures and pains in fourth dimensional mind. The THREAT is from the others we know as the TECH races and the biological entities.



Zibar began to show illustration within a holographic Video showing multiple activities where we focused into the area where a Star called Solea with 10 planetary bodies has all but lost its environment of 3d beings and the loss of the soul vibration of the species of humans living there.



The will of the universe is to bring life into manifestation and to secure and support its being.. In the hive mind of the negative universe it is opposite and this force from other lines of time, times of conflict without end, struggle without reward, where there is existence yet no life, this realm of negatives and one purpose which they follow which is to destroy all life. It is a dangerous foray into our universe by these invaders. With the loss of Zeta Reticuli and most of the Orion Cluster the Draconians are facing advances of negativity with the realm of Saturn and this will lead to an unstoppable confrontation between the light and the dark.



Our purpose with you here within the warmth of Electra on this beautiful planet 4th in orbit such a beautiful peace you have created here. Yet the same was true of MARS and this parallel is of true appreciation of your next step to avoid what occurred on mars we must descend to earth through mental projection and emotional teleportation. The humans are not so ready for the real walk in as their souls are valuable and being appropriated by the millions as we conjecture on the reality. It is reality and this harvest of souls cannot be allowed to happen as it will result in not only the destruction of the SOLEAN system it will destroy most of the Sector and this Arm of the Milkyway before we can stop it by using the power of the Galactic heart. Truth is this is where we must focus to save earth and our own galaxies.