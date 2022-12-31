Create New Account
Donald Trump's June 21, 2019 TRUMP 4EVA tweet on his official Twitter account
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 16 hours ago |

As the title states, Donald Trump tweeted an absurd tweet on his official Twitter account on June 21, 2019.


Will this lunatic stay in power come Wednesday, January 20, 2021? Will he declare martial law before the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden? Will there be a lot of resistance from Trump-supporting senators on January 6, 2021, during the counting of the Electoral College votes? Remember, the Electoral College convened on December 14, 2020. Representing states have already cast their votes.


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1142157838153895941?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1142158456146632704%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-tweets-bizarre-video-declaring-himself-president-4eva

Sublink: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump

Twitter; Tweeted by @realDonaldTrump; Date tweeted: June 21, 2019; Date of website access: January 3, 2021.

Keywords
social mediatwitterdonald trumptweetthe antichristthe lawless onethe son of perditiontrump4evareinstated accounta mouth speaking great things

