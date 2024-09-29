Blackrocks Ties to the New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another look at research on Black rock from Ian.
Full credit to him and his work.
Reposting for visibility and awareness of his important message.
As Ian says, follow the money - do your own research.
He's done a ton already and you can see it here.
https://cancelthisclothingcompany.com/resources/