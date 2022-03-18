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Biden Crime Family Exposed
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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346 views • March 18, 2022
The Story Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Read
* Twitter, Facebook make no apology for it.
* Big Tech censors a major American newspaper.
* Alleged Hunter emails released by NY Post show him selling access to his VP dad.
* Joe didn’t want to answer questions about Hunter.
* [Bidan] campaign does not dispute emails.
The full episode is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 October 2020
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6200844057001
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-hunter-biden-twitter-facebook

• Biden Calls Early ‘Lid’ For Reporters Amid NY Post’s Hunter Exposé
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/joe-biden-goes-into-hiding-amid-the-posts-hunter-biden-expose/

• Big Tech Is In The Tank For Biden, Dems
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/big-tech-in-the-tank-for-defending-biden-family-and-democrats-devine/

• Notice Biden Campaign Not Denying NY Post’s Scoop Facts On Hunter’s Sleaze
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/notice-biden-campaign-not-denying-posts-scoop-facts-on-hunter-bidens-sleaze/

• Smoking-Gun Email Reveals How Hunter Biden Introduced Ukrainian Businessman To VP Dad
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/

• Twitter, Facebook Censor NY Post Over Hunter Biden Exposé
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/facebook-twitter-block-the-post-from-posting/
Keywords
censorshiprussiatucker carlsonmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenukraineburismakhazarianew york postmiranda devinebiden crime familylaptop from hellinfluence peddlingbig guyemma-jo morrisgabrielle fonrougenoah manskarpost editorial boardsteven nelson
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