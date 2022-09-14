The Black Little Mermaid is PEAK DISREPECT Towards Black People - Jody Bruchon Politics

Surely I'm not the only person that thinks that black people deserve their own original stories instead of an existing "white" story with a black coat of paint slapped on top of it. The people who think this is great because of "representation" should be deeply offended because it's not representation at all; it's exploitation of black skin to virtue signal and to stir controversy for marketing purposes. Besides, even ignoring the whole lazy race-swapping thing...the movie looks awful. Is "she looks like she's in a dark, dirty place with amateur-level lighting" how black people really want to see themselves "represented?" How is it that ANY black person defends this absurd tokenism? SUPPORT LINKS SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D Flattr: https://flattr.com/@JodyBruchon Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/ MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS Jody Bruchon Tech: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon Jody Bruchon Entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZswMMhL-Qe-7Ac2hUIpOnQ Jody Bruchon Photo/Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC902dpUj05Nwcresi6RvNqA Jody Bruchon Politics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lxwADnaz_EusHul6z6NAw Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/ Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/ MY WEBSITES Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/ Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/ Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/
