Secret video: Punishing Dr 's in Canada
This recording is from a confidential source, they are at risk. They believe the worlds awareness is worth the risk.

People need to know how the medical establishment (CPSO) is covering up their crimes against humanity and what is happening to the doctors brave enough to attempt resistance.

Unlike the world famous Dr Jordan Peterson, Dr Mark Trozzi is a working hero who is not receiving any public awareness. Now he is becoming the brunt of a dangerously corrupt governing body. 

