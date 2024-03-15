Ireland just SHOCKED the world and Europe is finally waking up! _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
The people of Ireland are standing up against "woke" government referendums to change the definition of family. Irish voters voted overwhelmingly against an amendment to the constitution which would have removed mothers and fathers from the core definition of family. Irish academic researcher David Thunder joined us to discuss this major development. You should subscribe to David's substack right here
